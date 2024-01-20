AANES urges investigation into Turkish violations in Afrin 

The AANES said, in a statement, that the international agreements, which resulted in the occupation of Afrin, are considered a major disgrace.

On Jan. 20, 2018, the Turkish forces along with the SNA factions launched a military operation dubbed “Olive Branch” on the Afrin Region under the pretext of protecting Turkey’s national security. The operation led to fierce clashes with the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and lasted for two months. It resulted in the occupation of Afrin, the killing and injury of thousands, and the displacement of about 300,000 of the original people. However, those who chose to remain in their homeland and not to flee, have been subjected to widespread human rights violations.

The AANES emphasized that as long as the Turkish occupation of Afrin and the practices of the SNA factions continue, there can be no stability or genuine resolution without liberating the occupied areas, starting from Afrin, North Press News Agency reported.

The AANES called on international powers, particularly human rights organizations, the UN, and civil society organizations, to recognize the Afrin issue as a “case of a people facing genocide” on all levels, including demographic change, abductions, killings, and the destruction of Afrin’s historical landmarks.

Additionally, the AANES stressed the necessity for international fact-finding committees to investigate the Turkish violations and the SNA factions, and to ensure that those responsible for the violations face trial and accountability.

On Jan,18, human rights organizations filed a criminal complaint with the German Federal Prosecutor’s Office, urging a comprehensive investigation into the “crimes and human rights violations committed by Turkey and the SNA factions in Afrin.