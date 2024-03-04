Nechirvan Barzani, Turkey defense minister meet in Antalya

Barzani is in Turkey for the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The ministry shared no further information regarding the meeting.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on late Friday had a meeting with Nechirvan Barzani on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, said Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan and Barzani had discussed regional and global issues, the Development Road Project as well as the fight against terrorism.

Highlighting the significance of the road project for the neighboring nations, especially Iraq and Turkey, President Erdogan had affirmed Ankara’s unwavering dedication to backing the initiative, the directorate added.

"President Erdogan had stated the significance of unitedly fighting against the terrorist organization PKK/PYD/YPG to achieve peace and stability," it concluded.