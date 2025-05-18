Nechirvan Barzani arrives in Tehran for TDF

The Iranian Foreign Ministry is hosting the Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF) with the participation of 200 delegations including senior officials from 53 countries, starting from today.

The plane carrying the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) head Barzani landed at Tehran Mehrabad Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Upon his arrival, Barzani was received by a number of officials, including the Ambassador of Iraq to Baghdad as well as Seyyed Musa Alizadeh Tabatabaei, chairman of the Persian Gulf Department of the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The TDF wad kicked off today May 18 and will wrap up tomorrow on May 19 at the Foreign Ministry's Institute for Political and International Studies.