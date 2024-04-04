Erbil, Baghdad reach an agreement on Kurdistan's public servants salaries

The agreement, according to a statement issued by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, marks a significant step towards resolving a key source of tension between Erbil and Baghdad.

"We have arrived at a satisfactory solution for allocating salaries to employees and retirees in the Kurdistan Region," Barzani stated. "This achievement follows persistent efforts and extensive collaboration between our team and the team of the Prime Minister of the federal government."

Barzani expressed his gratitude to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and "all the forces and parties that provided support in overcoming these obstacles and challenges together."

He also acknowledged the "numerous attempts to undermine the people of the Kurdistan Region in recent times." Barzani then commended the employees and retirees in the region for their "steadfastness and patience."

"We are committed to disbursing March salaries before the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday," Barzani added. "This will occur alongside the disbursement of February salaries within the next two days."