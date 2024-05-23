KRG PM Barzani attends Raisi’s funeral held at Erbil Consulate

"We have come to extend our condolences to the Iranian leadership, presidency, government, and people through the Iranian consulate and we hope this will be the last grief of the Iranian people," the Iraqi Kurdistan Region prime minister stated at a presser held after the funeral.

According to Mehr News Agency the premier hoped that these incidents would be an opportunity for nations to come closer to each other and foster better relations.

“We were expecting to welcome the Iranian president to Erbil in a few days as part of his planned visit to Iraq, but unfortunately this tragic incident occurred that resulted in the death of the president and ministers,” he added, according to the local Kurdish media.

Barzani also signed a book of condolence at the consulate.

Martyr President Raisi, along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Governor of East Azarbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, head of Raisi’s bodyguard team Mehdi Mousavi, and Iranian Leader’s representative in the province Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem, became martyred in a helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan Province n northwest Iran on May 19.