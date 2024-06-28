Iraqi PM welcomes date for Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections

Government spokesperson, Bassem al-Awadi, stated in a press release that "Prime Minister al-Sudani reiterates his support for the Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections and welcomes the region's presidency decision to set the election date for October."

Al-Awadi stressed that "the government is ready to help provide requirements for the success of this electoral process, ensuring the participation of Kurdish citizens and other communities in the region."

"This is to ensure that the election results genuinely reflect the will of the people of Kurdistan and represent their free and democratic choices, thereby advancing stability, development, and the aspirations of the citizens in selecting their legislative representatives."

The government, according to the statement qouted by Shafaq News Agency, "supports efforts to stimulate national dialogue among all political forces in the region and all parties striving for national cooperation under the umbrella of law, constitution, and the national identity of our unified Iraq. This includes positive participation in democratic building, and strengthening civil peace and societal harmony in the Kurdistan Region and the rest of the country."

Earlier Wednesday, Kurdistan Region Presidency spokesman, Dilshad Shahab, said that President Nechirvan Barzani had decided to schedule the Kurdistan parliamentary elections for October 20.