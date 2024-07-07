Putin congratulates Pezeshkian on victory in Iran election

Putin noted the strong and friendly relationship between Russia and Iran, built on principles of good neighborliness and mutual cooperation.

He emphasized that both countries coordinate their efforts on important global issues.

Pezeshkian won the June 5th runoff election with over 16 million votes, defeating Saeed Jalili who received over 13 million votes.

This election was held after the tragic death of President Ibrahim Raisi and his foreign minister in a helicopter crash on May 19th.

Pezeshkian and Jalili had emerged as the top two candidates in the first round of voting on June 28th. The gap between their vote totals was over two million.