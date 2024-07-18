Iraqi PM Sudani to hold crucial meeting on Kirkuk government formation

This meeting follows the failure of the Kirkuk Provincial Council to elect a new governor and council head during its first session convened at Al-Sudani's request, Shafaq News reported.

Ali Hamadi, the technical assistant to the Kirkuk Governor and the designated manager of the Kirkuk Provincial Council, emphasized the need for all council members and winning blocs to reach an agreement on forming the local government within 30 days, warning that failing to do so could lead to legal complications.

Last Thursday, the Kirkuk Provincial Council held its first regular session to select a new governor and council head, led by Hamadi amid tight security. However, the council's senior member, Rakan Saeed Al-Jubouri, adjourned the session, pending political agreements on the local administration's formation.

Kirkuk held its first elections since 2005 on December 18, 2023.

The Kurds secured eight seats; five for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), two for the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and one for the Babylon quota.

The Arabs won six seats across various alliances, and the United Iraqi Turkmen Front secured two seats.

The equal distribution of seats among Kurds, Arabs, and Turkmen (8-8) has complicated the formation of the local government, necessitating this urgent meeting.