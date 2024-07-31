Iranian President lauds Kurdistan Region for efforts to improve ties

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Wednesday evening while meeting with Nichervan Barzani, the head of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, who traveled to Tehran to attend the presidential inauguration ceremony, according to IRNA.

He also referred to the Zionist assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, saying he terrorists will receive the answer for this crime.

The Iranian president stated that the people of regional countries have no fundamental differences with each other since they have many cultural, historical and religious commonalities, that is the reason he said the enemies and ill-wishers are trying to foment differences and create divisions in order to pursue their interests.

While stressing the need for enhanced interaction and relations between Iran, Iraq and its Kurdistan Region as well as all other regional countries in the region, Pezeshkian cited the example of past rivalry and present cooperation between Europeans.

European countries, which have a history of hundreds of years of war with each other, are now taking effective steps in establishing an alliance and therefore people in our region who have much deeper and broader commonalities with each other, can create such unity and cohesion more and better and overcome their differences and live together in peace and tranquility, he elaborated.

Barzani, for his part, while condoling the martyrdom of Haniyeh in Tehran, said that the Zionist regime's purpose behind this assassination was to spread mischief in the region.

He also touched on bilateral relations said that Iran has always supported the Iraqi Kurdistan region in difficult times despite ups and downs in the relations between the two sides.

Emphasizing the existing capacity to expand interactions and exchanges with each other, he said that Erbil is simultaneously working with both the central government of Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran to improve the level of relations.