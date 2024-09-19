Iran, Iraqi Kurdistan to establish joint chamber to boost trade

Mohammad Holaku, a member of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce and deputy director of the Sanandaj Chamber of Commerce, told Iran's Mehr News Agency that a dedicated chamber is crucial given the substantial trade between the two regions, estimated at 25-30% of Iran's total exports.

The official noted that political and economic disputes between the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government have hindered bilateral trade. A joint chamber, he argued, would streamline processes and provide greater certainty for businesses.

"One of our priorities is to form a joint chamber of commerce with the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of the Kurdistan Region, or at least establish a joint committee," Holaku added.