19 September 2024 - 20:13

Iran appoints Kurdish Sunni politician as Kurdistan Province governor

Iran appoints Kurdish Sunni politician as Kurdistan Province governor

Arash Zerehtan Lahoni, a Kurdish Sunni politician, has been appointed as the new governor of Iran’s western province of Kurdistan, according to the government spokesperson.

The 39-year-old politician was a legislator in the Iranian parliament (Majlis) during 2020-2024.
Fatemeh Mohajerani, the government spokesperson, also said on Wednesday that the politician has been appointed as the new governor general of the north western province.

News Code 159736

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha