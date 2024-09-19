Iran appoints Kurdish Sunni politician as Kurdistan Province governor

The 39-year-old politician was a legislator in the Iranian parliament (Majlis) during 2020-2024.
Fatemeh Mohajerani, the government spokesperson, also said on Wednesday that the politician has been appointed as the new governor general of the north western province.
Arash Zerehtan Lahoni, a Kurdish Sunni politician, has been appointed as the new governor of Iran’s western province of Kurdistan, according to the government spokesperson.
