PKK targets Turkish military base in Kurdistan Region

"PKK militants targeted with a drone a Turkish military base located atop Mount Sur Sagari in the Metin mountain range overlooking Al-Amadiya district, north of Duhok," Shafaq News Agency quoted a security source.

He did not provide details about the extent of the damage or casualties caused by the strike.

Notably, PKK maintains strongholds in Iraq's Kurdistan Region, where Turkey has had a military presence for over 25 years. The conflict initially concentrated in rural areas of southeastern Turkey but has increasingly shifted to the mountainous regions of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region.

For years, Ankara has conducted cross-border military operations, effectively controlling or overseeing large swaths of Iraqi territories bordering Turkey.

On August 15, Turkey and Iraq signed a landmark agreement focused on military and security cooperation, specifically targeting the PKK.

The agreement included the establishment of joint coordination and training centers in Baghdad and Bashiqa.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. Baghdad has also announced its decision to ban the PKK as a political party.