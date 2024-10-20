Nechirvan Barzani commends PM Al-Sudani, encourages voter participation

During a press conference Barzani stated, “I thank Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani for securing the requirements for the electoral process in the Kurdistan Region,” emphasizing that elections confer legitimacy on the region's institutions.

He added, “We will sit together after the elections and form a government to serve the Kurdistan Region, hoping to establish a united government as soon as possible to improve the situation for citizens.”

Barzani also noted, “Problems with Baghdad are resolved through dialogue and at the negotiation table.”

According to the INA correspondent, polling centers opened at 7 AM on Sunday for public voting in the Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections.