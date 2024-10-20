Iraqi President casts vote in Kurdistan parliamentary elections

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, Rashid voted at a designated polling station for senior state officials located within Al-Rashid Hotel in central Baghdad.

In statements made following his vote, the President emphasized the significance of the elections in strengthening democracy, stating, "The electoral process is essential for any society, and we hope for strong participation that meets the citizens' demands."

Rashid also expressed gratitude to all entities involved in organizing the elections, hoping that the next parliament will be "a strong parliament."

The general voting process in the Kurdistan Region commenced today, following the completion of special voting that took place last Friday for military and security forces.