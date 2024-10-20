Political parties must address outstanding issues post-election: PUK spokesman

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the electoral process, Pira said, "All parties should collaborate to ensure a peaceful end to the electoral campaign and to conduct the voting without any problems."

He noted that "the process of forming a government will not be easy, and all parties must work towards resolving lingering issues."

Pira expected that his party would increase its share of votes and seats in parliament, adding, "[PUK’s head] Bafel Talabani's statements reflect the party’s position that we seek to change this government. We need to be honest in our words and actions."

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) is one of the two main political parties in the Kurdistan Region, alongside the currently ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP). PUK holds 21 seats in the Kurdish Parliament, compared to 45 seats for the KDP. Its popular support is primarily concentrated in Sulaimani.