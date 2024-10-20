KDP leads the results of 90% of the special ballots: source

Shafaq News quoted the source as saying that the results of the special ballot within the Kurdistan Region and some other provinces reached 90%.

“The KDP topped the results with 82,979 votes, followed by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) with 51,345 votes, then the New Generation Movement with 11,207 votes.”

According to the source, the Kurdistan Islamic Union secured 2,885 votes, the Position Party received 2,492 votes, the Kurdistan Justice Group garnered 2,391 votes, the People's Front Party obtained 2,110 votes, and the Gorran (Change Movement) received 705 votes.

On Friday morning, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) opened the electoral centers to allow members of the Peshmerga forces and the internal security forces to cast their votes on the special voting day for the elections for the Kurdistan Region Parliament in its sixth session.

The voting process began at 165 polling centers at 7:00 am and ended at 6:00 pm, according to the time set by the Electoral Commission.

In the Kurdistan Region, 1,091 candidates are competing for 100 seats. Five of the seats are reserved as “quotas” for the minority groups, down from 11 seats, following a decision by the Federal Supreme Court (the highest judicial authority in Iraq).

The number of seats reserved for women according to the election law should be 30 at least.