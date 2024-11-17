Kurdistan Region's future hinges on unified Peshmerga Forces: minister

In his speech, Ismail said, "We have been able to implement part of the reform program for the Peshmerga forces."

He added that the United States has supported them in implementing the reform program and in establishing the Kurdistan military forces, expressing his gratitude for this support.

According to Shafaq News Agency the Peshmerga Minister also called on the two main Kurdish parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), to collaborate in unifying the Peshmerga forces, adding, "Our goal is to complete the unification process of the Peshmerga forces by 2026."

This came during a speech he delivered at the graduation ceremony of the fourth officers' course in Qala Cholan, attended by the President of the Kurdistan Region and Commander-in-Chief of the Peshmerga Forces, Nechirvan Barzani.

The graduates hold bachelor's degrees and come from various Iraqi provinces.

Peshmerga forces, the military of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, have long been divided along political lines, with approximately 70 units under the control of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and 80 units under the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

This division has hindered the forces' ability to operate cohesively and effectively, particularly in the face of regional challenges.

The ongoing Peshmerga reform project aims to unify these units into a centralized structure under the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs (MoPA).

This effort, which began in the early 1990s and was reinvigorated after the 2005 unification of the KDP and PUK administrations, gained momentum in 2017 with international support from the US, UK, Germany, and the Netherlands. Their assistance focuses on institutional reforms, enhancing training, and improving logistics to align the Peshmerga with international military standards.

The Peshmerga also works closely with NATO and the Global Coalition against ISIS, drawing on their expertise in counterterrorism and defense. Financial and military support from the US reaffirmed in a 2022 MoU, has been essential in sustaining these reforms.