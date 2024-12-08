8 December 2024 - 21:29

Curfew announced in northern and eastern Syria

Curfew announced in northern and eastern Syria

The General Command of the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria announced a curfew from 8 PM to 8 AM in various regions of Syrian Kurdistan due to security concerns.

According to Hawar News Agency, a statement from the General Command of the Asayish forces stated: "Due to the current emergency security situation in Syria, and in order to maintain internal security and prevent actions that harm the security of citizens, we announce a curfew from 8 PM to 8 AM in all areas of northern and eastern Syria." 

News Code 159838

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha