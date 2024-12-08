Curfew announced in northern and eastern Syria

According to Hawar News Agency, a statement from the General Command of the Asayish forces stated: "Due to the current emergency security situation in Syria, and in order to maintain internal security and prevent actions that harm the security of citizens, we announce a curfew from 8 PM to 8 AM in all areas of northern and eastern Syria."
