Kurdistan Region, Iran aim to deepen ties

The meeting, which also included Shaker Hussein, the director responsible for the Iraqi Kurdistan Region's relations with Iran, saw Dizayee extend congratulations to Asadi on his new role and express optimism about the potential for stronger ties.

Dizayee affirmed the Kurdistan Region's readiness to support and advance cooperation, stating, "We are committed to enhancing our coordination to serve the mutual interests of both our regions, thereby strengthening our relationship and expanding our trade."

Asadi, taking up his new position with enthusiasm, conveyed his desire to elevate the relationship between Iran and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

"I am hopeful that during my tenure, we will see significant improvements in our collaboration," he said.

The discussions also touched on the historical connections that have long existed between the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and Iran, setting a foundation for future cooperation, Tehran Times reported.

Asadi has taken over the role from Nasrollah Rashvandi, marking a new chapter in the diplomatic engagements between these neighboring regions.

The bond between Iran and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is deeply rooted in shared cultural, linguistic, and religious ties, which naturally foster stability and security against external threats.

Iran has been instrumental in backing the KRG, especially evident in the battle against ISIS, by offering both military support and humanitarian assistance.

A landmark event in this relationship was the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Erbil in September.

President Pezeshkian's diplomatic outreach was seen as a gesture of goodwill, aiming to deepen economic ties and address security concerns, including the handling of terrorist groups and militants in a manner that respects both regions.

His visit has been credited with fostering a more robust framework for dialogue and partnership, which is now expected to flourish during bilateral ties.