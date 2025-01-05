Heavy fighting between SDF forces and Turkish-backed groups erupted in Manbij countryside

Despite the extensive use of drones and heavy artillery, the SDF claims to have halted the advance of the armed groups, inflicting heavy casualties.

Following the ongoing attacks by Turkish forces and their affiliated armed groups in northern Syria, the Manbij Military Council's Media Center issued a statement saying that fighting continues fiercely in the villages south and east of the city.

The statement said: "Clashes between Manbij Military Council forces and Turkish-backed armed groups are continuing intensely. These armed groups have not been able to advance on any front. Turkish forces are supporting them with armed drones and heavy artillery, but the civilian and military resistance remains strong and steadfast."

Simultaneously, people in various Kurdish areas of Syrian Kurdistan, responding to a call for general mobilization by the SDF, particularly in the Euphrates region, have risen up to strengthen defensive lines and counter Turkish attacks. Residents of the village of Bilak, near Kobani, actively participated in the general mobilization, supporting the SDF and vowing to stand by them until the end.

Ali Murad, representing the people of Bilak village, stated: "We will stand by the SDF until the end. This war will continue, and we will resist any threat with great resistance. Even if the Turkish government launches heavier attacks, we are determined to defend our land and resist occupation."

Turkish forces and their affiliated groups continued shelling various areas east of Ain Issa in the Euphrates region, as well as areas south of Kobani, including the outskirts of the Qaraqozak bridge, using heavy artillery and air strikes. These attacks, carried out with advanced military equipment, caused significant civilian and military casualties. Various reports of casualties and injuries have emerged from these areas.

The SDF Media Center also announced that the SDF had successfully repelled attacks by the Turkish army and its supported armed groups in various areas of northern Syria through strong resistance.

According to reports, the SDF stopped enemy advances in areas east and south of Manbij, and north of the Tishrin Dam south of Kobani. The center also stated that dozens of members of the Turkish-backed armed groups were killed or injured during these clashes.

The SDF Media Center added that more details about the defensive operations and the SDF's fight against the armed groups will be released soon, emphasizing that the SDF resistance will continue until the armed groups completely withdraw from Kurdish territories.

The SDF also called on all people living in areas under Turkish control to play a more active role by joining the ranks of the SDF resistance to prevent genocide and demographic change in these areas.