Israel must await a severe punishment: Leader

The Israeli regime conducted a massive airstrike on Iran early on Friday, which resulted in the martyrdom of a number of civilians and military officials.

Reacting to the Israeli aggression, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a message.

The statement reads as follows,

Great nation of Iran!

At dawn today, the Zionist regime committed a heinous crime on our beloved soil, revealing its evil nature more than ever by targeting residential areas with its wicked and bloodstained hands. The regime must await a severe punishment.

By God's will, the powerful hand of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic will not let it [Israel] go unpunished.

In the enemy's attacks, several commanders and scientists were martyred. Their successors and colleagues will immediately carry on their duties, God willing.

With this crime, the Zionist regime has prepared a bitter and painful fate for itself — and it will undoubtedly receive it.

Mehr News Agency