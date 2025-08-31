Canada says Damascus legitimacy depends on acceptance of Kurdish Autonomy

He stated this position during a meeting with a delegation from the Kurdistan National Congress led by Karamus Ahmad in Ottawa.

During this meeting, which was attended by Karamus Ahmad, co-chair of the Kurdistan National Congress, the two sides discussed cultural, social, and political issues of the Kurdish community in Canada, as well as the overall situation of Kurds on the international stage.

Karamus Ahmad described the atmosphere of the discussions as "friendly and constructive" and noted that both sides agreed to explore further cooperation opportunities in the future.

He also expressed appreciation for the hospitality and positive approach of the Deputy Speaker of the Canadian Parliament.