Iraqi PM Sudani, French President Macron discuss plans for regional conference

“Sudani highlighted the government’s efforts to convene a regional conference in Baghdad to address regional matters. He also highlighted the importance of President Macron’s upcoming visit to Baghdad,” read a statement from the prime minister’s office.

In 2021, the Iraqi and French governments jointly organized the first Baghdad Conference that brought together Middle Eastern heads of state to discuss regional cooperation.

A new regional conference would take place under the shadow of Israel’s war on Gaza. Sudani thanked Macron for “France’s principled stance on the Palestinian cause.”

“He warned of the risks of a new war threatening the region’s security and stability, underscoring Iraq’s readiness to work with France and all partners, including the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, to avoid sliding into another confrontation,” according to the statement from Sudani’s office.

In recent years, Iraq has sought to position itself as a regional mediator.