Nechirvan Barzani, Senior Turkish Foreign Ministry official discuss expanding joint cooperation

In the meeting between Nechirvan Barzani and Ali Reza Gunes, held on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, the Turkish Consul General in Erbil attended too.

The Kurdistan Region Presidency, in a statement about the content of this meeting, announced: “Relations between Turkey and Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the internal situation of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, Erbil-Baghdad relations, and the upcoming Iraqi elections were discussed.”

According to the statement, both sides expressed their “satisfaction” with the current level of relations and emphasized strengthening joint cooperation in various fields.

The regional security situation, recent developments in Syria and the Middle East, and their consequences were also, according to the Kurdistan Region Presidency, among the other key topics of the meeting.