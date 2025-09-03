Bahceli says a joint Ankara-Syria operation is certain If the SDF agreement with Damascus is not implemented

He also described the SDF/YPG as part of the PKK and claimed these forces are under Israeli influence.

In a written statement, Devlet Bahceli announced that the Syrian Democratic Forces must implement the agreement they signed on March 10, 2025, with the Syrian Interim Government; otherwise, everyone should know that a military operation with the joint will of Ankara and Damascus will take place.

According to Rudaw, Bahceli, in a written statement regarding the “domestic and foreign political situation,” once again emphasized the possibility of a joint operation by Turkey and Damascus against the SDF, saying: “The People’s Protection Units (YPG) must implement the March 10, 2025 agreement with the Syrian government. Otherwise, everyone should know that a military operation with the joint will of Ankara and Damascus will be certain.”

Bahceli clarified: “It remains unclear whether PKK members have gradually merged into the SDF/YPG or not. All organizations affiliated with terrorism fall under this framework, and the SDF is no exception.”

Referring to Abdullah Ocalan’s message on February 27, 2025, titled “Peace and Democratic Society,” Bahceli said: “This message includes all separatist organizations, and the SDF/YPG is no exception. It will soon become clear that separatist terrorist groups will fail the test of sincerity.”

He added: “The terrorist state of Israel is constantly trying to divide Syria, and it is clear that the SDF/YPG is under Israel’s influence.”

Responding to statements by American officials that “the YPG is no longer the PKK,” he called these remarks “baseless and misleading.” He emphasized: “The SDF is the same as the YPG, and the YPG is part of the PKK. Syria cannot be governed by a federal system.”

According to him, the US-Israel coalition is pushing Syria more and more toward civil war and fragmentation every day, which is not only a danger for Syria but also a major threat to Turkey.

In conclusion, the Nationalist Movement Party leader said: “Only two paths remain: either peace, calm, and stability will be established in Syria, or, with Israel’s fantasies, division and civil war will occur.”

Addressing the Kurds, he said: “My Kurdish brothers should not become victims of Zionist policies and separatist plans. Turkmens, Kurds, Arabs, and other ethnic groups living in Syria are our brothers. The conspiracies imposed on us will be eliminated through cooperation and solidarity.”