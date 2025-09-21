21 September 2025 - 13:15

Sharaa claims Turkey might attack Kurdish-led SDF if they don’t integrate into Syrian army

Sharaa claims Turkey might attack Kurdish-led SDF if they don’t integrate into Syrian army

Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa hinted at the possibility of a Turkish military operation against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) if they do not integrate into the Syrian army by next December, the Turkish newspaper Milliyet reported on Friday.

The paper said it obtained this information from Omer Ozguzelcik, director of the Turkish branch of the Omran Centre for Studies, who recently met Sharaa in Damascus with a delegation of researchers and journalists.

According to the report, when asked about the SDF’s demands for decentralization, Al-Sharaa replied that Syria is already about “90 % decentralized” thanks to Law No. 107, which covers local administration.

He said Syrian society is not ready to discuss federal systems and that such demands are essentially a veiled call for separatism.

He also recounted his first meeting with SDF commander Mazloum Abdi, saying: “If you have come to demand Kurdish rights, there is no need. My principle is that Kurds are equal citizens of Syria, and I am more concerned about Kurdish rights than you are.”

Al-Sharaa noted that the March 10 agreement he signed with Abdi, which stipulated the integration of SDF forces and affiliated institutions into the Syrian government, offered for the first time a solution supported by both the United States and Turkey, but certain factions within the Kurdish-led grouping obstructed it and slowed implementation.

According to Milliyet, Sharaa convinced Turkey not to launch an operation against the SDF after longtime dictator Bashar al-Assad’s regime was toppled in December 2024 in order to give negotiations a chance.

But he hinted that if integration is not achieved by next December, Turkey might resort to military action.

News Code 160027

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha