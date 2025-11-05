Bahceli calls for the release of prominent Kurdish politician Demirtas

"Selahattin Demirtas' release would be beneficial for Turkey," Bahceli, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ally said in the parliament on Tuesday.

Demirtas and a large number of his colleagues from the HDP, which has now been rebranded as the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) due to the party’s legal issues, have been jailed over alleged ties with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Demirtas, a charismatic politician who played a role in the short-lived peace process between the state and the PKK a decade ago, has been jailed since 2016 on charges related to the party.

Demirtas endorses the latest peace talks between Ankara and the PKK, a year ago initiated by Bahceli.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), however has ruled twice on the Demirtas case saying his rights have been violated, but Turkey keeps ignoring them.

Ankara's last appeal to the ECHR ruling was rejected on Monday.

"The legal path has been completed," Bahceli said, when asked about the court's final decision on the case. "His release would be beneficial for Turkey."

PKK and Turkey have publicly been engaged in peace talks for about a year.

The PKK declared a unilateral ceasefire after its founder, Abdullah Ocalan, who has been jailed since 1999, released a message in February calling on the group to end its decades-long armed struggle against the Turkish state. On July 11, a group of PKK fighters burned their weapons in Jasana Cave in Sulaimani province in a symbolic disarmament as part of the peace process. A Turkish parliamentary commission is now formulating the legal foundations for peace with the PKK.

The DEM Party is the main mediator of the peace process, which Turkish officials see as “terror-free Turkey.