Sipan Hemo warns: Syria has been divided into more than 40 regions

According to Sharpress News Agency, a senior and well-known SDF commander, who is Arab and originally from Idlib, revealed the content of a conversation between himself and Sipan Hemo.

“Abu Omar Idlibi,” a commander in the SDF General Assembly, wrote:

“I met with Sipan Hemo and we had a long discussion about national unity and the future of a new Syria. He had very important views regarding the current situation and the future of Syria, and he told me: "We want real national unity that fulfills the goals of the uprising, not a superficial unity formed just to satisfy others.”

Without adding his own interpretation, Idlibi highlighted Hemo’s messages and shared several parts of their discussion.

In his conversation with Idlibi, Sipan Hemo stated: “Syria is currently experiencing the most severe internal crisis in its history, and we must unite in order to save it. This is only possible through achieving social solidarity and justice for all Syrians. The problem is that they (referring to the Damascus government and the armed groups aligned with it) are the same ones who agreed on the principle of administrative decentralization at the Riyadh Conference in 2015.

The final declaration of that conference, issued by various Syrian opposition groups, clearly affirmed this. The agreement on decentralization in Riyadh was the first serious attempt to build a state based on justice, where human dignity—not political power—stands at the center.”

Hemo continued: “We are not asking for something new; we only want what they themselves agreed upon ten years ago to be implemented. What Syria needs today is not regions of influence and competing military forces, but rather free—thought that can save this beautiful land.”

He added: “As the Kurdish people and as SDF/YPG forces, we believe in a **civil state** for Syria, whose authority covers the entire country, based on the principle of administrative decentralization.”

The YPG commander further stated: “We insist and demonstrate that this principle is a project of continuity and justice. Our goal is for Syria to be governed through civil rational governance, not through security-based, military, or chauvinistic mentality. Unfortunately, after the collapse and shift of power dynamics, the same people who once supported decentralization have now become the first to oppose it, even calling it treason.”

Sipan Hemo emphasized: “The reality is that some believe Syria is divided into four spheres of influence. But in truth, there are more than 40 regions, each with its own governing authority and military, and even the government itself has indirectly acknowledged this.”

In conclusion, Hemo stated: “We want to make it clear to all people inside Syria, as well as to the international community, that the current Syrian crisis is not caused by decentralization as a system, but rather by a centralized and monopolistic mentality—a mentality that wants to keep everything for itself, rejects the presence of others, and fears any opposing voice, as though freedom is a threat and participation is dangerous.”