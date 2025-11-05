Ocalan calls for Kurdish–Turkish unity as key to resolving Kurdish issue

The remarks came during a three-hour meeting with a delegation from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) on November 3, 2025, according to a statement released by the delegation.

The delegation, composed of Pervin Buldan, Mithat Sancar, and attorney Faik Ozgur Erol, reported that Öcalan was in good physical and mental condition during the meeting. They said Ocalan emphasized the need for “responsible and conscious action” by all sides in order to advance to the “positive phase” of the peace process.

Ocalan stressed that Kurdish–Turkish relations form “two thousand-year-old pillars” of the region’s history, arguing that strengthening these foundations is essential for sustainable coexistence. He rejected approaches based on exclusion or new territorial divisions, instead calling for an “inclusive horizon” that addresses both historical and current political challenges.

According to the statement, Ocalan insisted that the Kurdish issue must be addressed “in all its dimensions” within Turkey’s legal and constitutional system. He described the current moment as a historic opportunity for “democratic integration,” both locally and globally, and urged all involved parties to act with seriousness and responsibility in order to secure lasting peace.

“Our goal is not confrontation or destruction,” Ocalan was quoted as saying, “but the development of a positive, constructive phase capable of laying a new foundation for the future.”