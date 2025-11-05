Flights resume as first passenger plane from Turkey lands in Sulaimani after 2.5-year ban

The aircraft carried 120 passengers on its inbound flight and marked the official resumption of air travel between Turkey and the Kurdistan Region’s eastern city.

Passengers expressed relief and excitement upon arrival.

“It is a very great feeling,” said Hidayat Salih, a tourist traveling from Europe. “Many people, especially abroad, had been waiting for this route to reopen. It was truly necessary.”

Well-known Kurdish singer Paywand Jaff, who was on the flight, noted that the ban had forced travelers to take longer and more expensive routes.

“Fortunately, now we can arrive directly,” he said.

The same aircraft returned to Turkey with 105 passengers. According to airport officials, four weekly flights are scheduled for November, with additional flights expected in December, including services by the Turkish low-cost carrier AJet.

The suspension significantly impacted airport activity; official data shows a 35% decrease in flights and passenger traffic at Sulaimani Airport during the ban.

Harman Mohammed, Chief of Staff at the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Transport and Communications, emphasized the role of Kurdish authorities in resolving the issue.

“The President of the Kurdistan Region played a major role,” he said. “There were continuous efforts in coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government to restore these flights for the benefit of our citizens.”

Turkey halted flights to Sulaimani on April 3, 2023, citing what it described as increased PKK activity in the province, following the crash of two helicopters carrying Syrian Kurdish fighters a month earlier. The ban was extended in early October, but discussions between Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara helped facilitate the eventual reversal.

The Kurdistan Region Presidency welcomed the decision, stating that it reflects the “strong relations” between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey and will serve the interests of citizens—particularly those in Sulaimani province.