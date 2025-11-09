SDF commander Hemo warns Kurdish–Damascus negotiations near collapse

Sipan Hemo, a member of the SDF General Staff and the military committee overseeing talks with Damascus, told Amargî magazine that the discussions—launched on March 10 under U.S. mediation and guarantees—remain formally ongoing. However, he said no tangible progress has been made toward implementing the framework agreement reached between SDF commander Mazloum Abdi and al-Shar’a.

“The March 10 understanding was not a final agreement, but a pathway toward building a shared national project,” Hemo said. “Yet no practical steps have followed.”

According to Hemo, Damascus has proposed integrating SDF forces into the Syrian army as a single military unit, with the SDF required to submit a list of its commanders to the Syrian Ministry of Defense. The SDF rejected the proposal, arguing that integration can only be discussed once “real unity” is achieved and the SDF becomes the core of a future national military structure.

Hemo also criticized the interim government for drafting a new constitution and forming transitional governing institutions without including representatives of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria.

“They make decisions without any real representation,” he said. “How can we reach an agreement with a side that rejects political pluralism and labels opponents as irreligious?”

The commander accused the interim government of escalating tensions on the ground, citing recent attacks on the Syrian coast, civilian casualties in al-Suwayda, and the continued siege of the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood in Aleppo.

He warned that preparations for a potential outbreak of violence are underway: “We are ready for war because the interim government continues to block roads and abduct Kurdish civilians. Until there is a genuine environment of reconciliation, our security measures will continue.”

Despite expressing hope that progress may be possible next year, Hemo said the current situation is at a standstill and the risk of clashes is increasing daily.

“The conditions today do not allow for an agreement. Any misstep by the Syrian government could lead to disaster,” he said.

Hemo concluded by stressing that any durable settlement must be based on political pluralism and broad participation.

“Our project is built on these principles. Peace with Damascus will only be possible if these principles are acknowledged, because they are essential for protecting the rights of all Syrians.”