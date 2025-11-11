Unofficial results of Iraq parliamentary elections in Kurdistan Region

So far, the KDP has reportedly won 21 seats across the Kurdistan Region, while the PUK has obtained 10 seats, according to initial figures.
Based on the KDP’s own media outlets, the party has surpassed one million votes, placing it first among Kurdish parties. The PUK ranks second, with results from Erbil, Sulaimani, and Duhok provinces showing the KDP leading in most constituencies.
Erbil Province (Unofficial Results)
Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP): 10 seats
Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK): 2 seats
National Stance Movement (Halwest): 2 seats
New Generation Movement: 1 seat
Kurdistan Islamic Union: 1 seat (not yet finalized.
Special voting results could still alter these figures.
Sulaimani Province (Unofficial Results)
Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK): 8 seats
Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP): 2 seats
National Stance Movement (Halwest): 3 seats (not yet finalized)
New Generation Movement: 1 seat
Kurdistan Islamic Union: 2 seats
Kurdistan Justice Group: 1 seat
One seat remains undecided and could change depending on special voting tallies.
Duhok Province (Unofficial Results)
Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP): 9 seats
Kurdistan Islamic Union: 2 seats
One seat is still pending, with special votes possibly affecting the outcome.
These figures remain preliminary, and Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has yet to release official certified results.
