Turkish FM Hakan Fidan warns of Syria’s potential fragmentation if crises Are mismanaged

Speaking at a press conference at the conclusion of his visit, Fidan said his trip took place at the official invitation of the United States and coincided with the visit of Syrian President Ahmad al-Shar’a to Washington. He confirmed that he attended part of al-Shar’a’s meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump, during which he conveyed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s greetings and wishes for success.

During his visit, Fidan met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Affairs Steve Witkoff, U.S. Ambassador to Ankara and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack, and later with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.

According to Fidan, discussions covered Turkey’s perspective on the Syrian crisis, prospects for U.S.-Turkey cooperation, and issues of regional stability, reconstruction, and security. “In particular, in northern and northeastern Syria, if current challenges are not carefully managed, there is a real danger to Syria’s territorial integrity. The country could gradually move toward disintegration,” he warned. “It is important that the Americans understand this reality — and it seems they do.”

Fidan said the meetings also addressed the situation in southern Syria, the future of the Caesar Act sanctions, and humanitarian and political conditions in the country. He reiterated that Turkey believes Syria’s economic recovery is impossible without the full repeal of the Caesar Act. “This law must be permanently lifted to eliminate the need for limited presidential waivers. Such a decision must be taken jointly by the U.S. administration and Congress. President al-Shar’a’s remarks on this matter were significant, and Turkey supports this approach,” he added.

Fidan confirmed that al-Shar’a met with several members of Congress to persuade them to support repealing the sanctions law.

The Turkish foreign minister also discussed regional security issues with Witkoff and Barrack, including the ceasefire in Gaza, the war in Ukraine, and Iran’s nuclear negotiations. He said Turkey emphasized the urgent need to stop what he called “genocide” in Gaza and ensure the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid.

“Ending the war in Ukraine is vital for global security, and Turkey is ready to work closely with Washington to help achieve that goal,” he said.

Fidan also warned about escalating unrest in Syria’s southern Suwayda province and in Kurdish-controlled areas in the north, describing these developments as potential “seeds of dangerous internal division.”

“Finding a golden balance between the security of ethnic and religious minorities and the preservation of Syria’s territorial integrity is difficult but essential. No group should become a threat to another — that was a key focus in our discussions with the Americans,” he stated.

Fidan announced plans for a new trilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Syrian Foreign Minister As’ad Hassan Sheybani — a follow-up to a similar meeting held in Antalya in May.

He credited Ambassador Barrack’s active role in Ankara for helping to accelerate communication and coordination between the three countries, noting that Barrack currently oversees issues related to southern Syria, Damascus’s relations with Israel, and developments in northern and northeastern Syria.

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department confirmed in an official statement that Rubio and Fidan discussed ways to reinforce the Gaza ceasefire and promote regional stability. The statement also said Secretary Rubio reiterated Washington’s call for NATO allies to halt energy purchases from Russia and to continue maintaining pressure on Moscow.