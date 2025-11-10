Kurdish film, Gorg Band being filmed in Iranian Kurdish villages

The film, which is being prepared for submission to the 44th Fajr International Film Festival, stars Siavash Cheraghipour in the leading role.

“Gorg Band” marks Zandi’s debut feature film, following his acclaimed work in documentaries and short films, including “Habibollah” and the animated short “War and Color”, the latter of which won first prize at the Bushehr Regional Film Festival.

According to the production team, a major portion of the film will be shot in rural and local settings, capturing the authentic atmosphere of village life. The story is described as a social drama exploring human emotions and local realities through a cinematic lens.