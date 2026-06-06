A group of Uzbek armed forces refused to join the Syrian army

According to Kurdpress, a group of Uzbek armed forces denied joining the Syrian army by publishing a statement. The group's statement said that some of the forces that had previously joined the Syrian army are now trying to leave.

According to Ronahi Network, this statement occurred after the arrest of a number of foreign armed forces and the adoption of strict security measures against them. Local sources have reported that the security pressure on foreign forces has increased in different areas of Syria.

Uzbek forces in their statement also called for support and solidarity to confront the Syrian interim government.

These events show the fragility of relations and the degree of coordination between foreign armed groups and forces affiliated with the Syrian interim government; An issue that according to observers can lead to increased tensions and disputes between the parties.