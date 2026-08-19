YPJ's presence in the new Syrian army distinguishes the army from the Baath era

According to Kurdistan Press, Roxanne Mohammed, spokesperson for the Women's Defense Units (YPJ), referring to the process of talks about the future of the military forces in Syria, stated that the unit has submitted its proposal to the Syrian Ministry of Defense and is awaiting an official response about the future of these forces. She also rejected any reports about the YPJ joining the Syrian Ministry of Interior, saying that such news is not true.According to the official PYD website, YPJ spokesperson Roxane Muhammad emphasized that the YPJ has “its own organizational characteristics” and that these characteristics must be taken into account in any plan for integrating forces.

She said: “Our existence is not just a military issue, but a guarantee for the rights and freedom of Syrian women and their place in decision-making centers.”

Rejecting claims about the transfer of these forces to the Syrian Ministry of Interior, the YPJ spokesperson stated: “We have not accepted joining the Ministry of Interior and all rumors spread in this regard are baseless.”

She added that the presence of a female military force in the structure of the new Syrian army could distinguish this army from the army of the Baath regime and play a different role in Syria’s future.Roxan Mohammed also stressed that women should not be seen as a factor in creating divisions between Syrian groups and ethnicities, but can play a unifying role among all Syrian communities and nations.

Referring to the past activities of the YPJ, she said: “We have not only achieved military achievements, but also brought about social, political and cultural changes in Syrian society.”

The YPJ spokesperson’s remarks come as talks continue on how to integrate the military forces of northern and eastern Syria into the country’s new military structure, and the future status of these forces is one of the main topics of negotiations between the Syrian parties.