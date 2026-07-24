Iran-Iraq cooperation can solve many regional issues

According to Kurd Press, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, met and held talks with Ali Faleh Zaidi, the Prime Minister of Iraq, in Tehran on Thursday evening (August 2).The Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, while welcoming the Iraqi Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation, thanked the Iraqi nation and government for holding the magnificent funeral ceremony of the martyred leader of the revolution in Iraqi cities and added: "I would like to thank the Iraqi nation and government in advance for their hospitality to the Arbaeen pilgrims."

Iran and Iraq can solve many problems in the region by cooperating with each other

Qalibaf continued, emphasizing the history of Tehran-Baghdad relations, and stated: "Cooperation between Iran and Iraq is very effective in the stability of the region and the Islamic world, and Iran and Iraq can solve many problems in the region by cooperating with each other."The Speaker of the Parliament, stating that the Zionist regime is undoubtedly the enemy of all Islamic countries, stated: Cooperation between Iran and Iraq in maintaining the unity of Islamic countries against the Zionist regime, which is the number one enemy of Muslims, is definitely effective.

Iraqi Prime Minister: Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral conveyed a special image to the world

Ali Faleh al-Zaidi, Iraqi Prime Minister, while conveying the greetings of the Iraqi nation and government to the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly and the people of Iran as a Muslim neighbor, said: We and the Islamic Republic of Iran are not only neighbors, but also partners because our destiny is the same.

The Iraqi Prime Minister continued, referring to Qalibaf's gratitude to the Iraqi nation and government for the magnificent funeral of the martyred leader of the revolution, and said: No thanks are necessary, we consider this to be our duty. Losing him is not the loss of an ordinary person, but we lost one of the Shiite elders.Al-Zaidi, referring to the great position of the martyred leader of the revolution among Muslims and Shiites of the world, continued: "A person may gain everything with money and property, but he cannot gain the feelings of the people. The crowd that came to the funeral of the martyred leader in Iraq despite the intense heat was an extraordinary crowd and conveyed a special image to the world."