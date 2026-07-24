Iran has no enemies with its neighbors

According to the Kurdish Press, citing the judiciary, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, who has traveled to Iran, met with Hojjatoleslam Wal-Muslimin Mohseni Ejei, head of the judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran, during his meetings and conferences with the officials of our country.In this meeting, Hojatoleslam Walmuslimin Mohseni Ejei, while appreciating the Iraqi nation and government for their magnificent presence in the funeral ceremony of the martyred Imam Khamenei (may God be pleased with him), stated: The unparalleled gathering of the Iraqi people in the farewell and funeral ceremonies of the martyred Imam Khamenei (may God be pleased with him) was truly extraordinary in every respect. The harmony of eager hearts in bidding farewell to that pious leader, beyond geographical boundaries, portrayed a spectacular manifestation of the unbreakable bond between the nation and the Imamate in the eyes of the world.

The head of the judiciary stated: I must also express my deepest gratitude to the Iraqi government officials for participating in the farewell, funeral and burial ceremonies of our martyred Imam. I also appreciate the great Iraqi nation for its magnificent and epic participation in this funeral.

Referring to America's long history of hostility towards the Iranian nation, Hojjatoleslam Walmuslemin Mohseni Ejei stated: "Over the past 47 years, America has committed all kinds of hostility against the Iranian nation, from propaganda and psychological warfare to economic terrorism and security and military intrigues. Over the past year and a half, America's hostility and aggression against the Iranian nation has reached its peak. Despite all this, the Iranian nation and system, with all their might and perseverance, stand against the evil, treacherous, and child-killing aggressors and proudly advance the path of their dignity and authority and in no way bow down to the aggressor."

The head of the judiciary, referring to the importance of developing relations between Iran and Iraq in all areas, especially the judiciary, added: "In recent years, there have been many exchanges between the judicial bodies of the two countries of Iran and Iraq, and during these exchanges, comprehensive and favorable agreements have been concluded; our request to the new Iraqi Prime Minister is to assist in the comprehensive and complete implementation and operation of these agreements and contracts."

It is worth mentioning that in this meeting, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi, while welcoming the development of relations between Iran and Iraq in various fields, especially the legal and judicial fields, pointed out the importance of the position of judge and adjudicator in society and said: I received my first degree in law; we have learned in our classes and universities that the judge's ruling is the same as God's ruling on earth; therefore, in our view, judges have sanctity.

He added: The position of judge is a sensitive and very important position in society that all individuals must respect for its dignity and high value.

Referring to the grand and million-strong funeral ceremony of the martyred leader of the revolution in Najaf Ashraf and Karbala, the Iraqi Prime Minister continued: We should not consider the loss of the Iranian leader and other great Islamic authorities simply as the loss of an individual because scholars and great authorities are like the minarets of Islam.He also stated: Today, the Iraqi people are helping the oppressed and opposing the oppressors because of their love for Imam Hussein (peace be upon him).

The Iraqi Prime Minister continued by stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran is an ideological school to which the Iranian nation adheres, and said: Today, the country of Iran does not belong to a specific person, but rather to the thoughts and ideas of this nation.

In this meeting, Al-Zaidi also raised points and issues regarding issues between Iran and Iraq, as well as regional issues.