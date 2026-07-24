Özgür Özel and 91 MPs Resign from CHP

According to Kurdistan Press, Özgür Özel, the elected leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), the head of the CHP faction and the representative of Manisa, resigned from the Republican People's Party.

At the same time as Özel, a total of 91 MPs resigned from the CHP and joined the founding board of the newly established party instead of the CHP. Reports indicate that the members of the CHP faction had previously gathered in a closed meeting and the desired representatives had signed the founding board membership documents.

After signing the party's founding documents, Özel said: "Congratulations to our homeland, nation and party."»

Following this move, the CHP logo on his social media account X was also replaced with the new party's logo.

If officially registered and 91 MPs join the new party's faction, the party will have the largest number of MPs in parliament after the AKP and will replace the CHP as the largest opposition party. Published reports also confirm that the number of signatories to the founding committee exceeded 90 MPs.