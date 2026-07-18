Turkey's indigenous atomic clock launched into space

According to KurdPress, Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Minister of Industry and Technology, issued a statement announcing that the country's indigenous rubidium atomic clock was successfully launched into space within the framework of the SpaceX Transporter-17 mission and its first signal was also successfully received.Caçır, pointing out that atomic clocks measure time with high precision based on the constant frequency of vibrations of atoms and electrons, said that the rubidium atom oscillates between different energy levels 6 billion 834 million 682 thousand 610 times per second, and this feature is the basis for the very high precision of this technology.

He emphasized that the rubidium atomic clock is one of the strategic projects of the Turkish National Space Program to establish a regional positioning and timing system, and that this project has been developed entirely with domestic capacity under the leadership of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA), with the prime contractor being the National Metrology Institute affiliated to the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK UME) and in cooperation with the Space Technologies Institute of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK UZAY) and the Istanbul Technical University Innovation Center (İTÜNOVA).The Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology added that this atomic clock, after being tested in space and installed on a cube satellite, will play an important role in the development of indigenous space timekeeping and frequency technologies and will be used in future fields such as satellite systems, telecommunications infrastructure, navigation, scientific research and space missions.

Kaçır also stated that with the success of this mission, Turkey will join the ranks of countries that have atomic clock technology tested in space. According to him, in addition to reducing dependence on foreign countries, the indigenous development of this technology will also reduce the cost of satellite production and will provide the Turkish space industry with valuable experience in the design, testing and operation of advanced space technologies for future projects.