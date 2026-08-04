I will not resign and I will stand

According to Kurd Press, Masoud Pezeshkian reacted to the rumor of his resignation from the presidency in a televised interview with the public that will be broadcast in four parts starting tonight.

In the teaser of this interview, the president said: We are completely in harmony with the military forces; there are people there, now if I threaten (to resign) against the will of the leader, won't they come to me?! This is persecution against those people.

The president said: If I want to resign, well, I officially announce that I have resigned; I will not resign; I will stand.He continued: “They want to create a difference; the leadership says one thing and they say another, but what is obvious, what is the need to say?”

In another part of his statement, Pezeshkian emphasized: “All the people who see and endure our hardships are doing this for Iran.”

The president said: “A person who is incapable will not be given a position (and position).

He also referred to the hijab law and said: “They helped a lot during the hijab law.”

Referring to the January events, the president said: “We told all those who were martyred or died to declare their national ID numbers. Anyone who has an additional case (in addition to the government’s announced list) should declare it. The fact that instead of 3000 people, 30 to 40 thousand people are named shows how cowardly and traitorous they are.”In this candid report, Meseksian discusses current issues, especially the war and negotiations, while outlining the government's achievements and actions over the past two years.