The US changed its military deployment in Erbil

According to Kurdpress, as the end of the US military mission in Iraq approaches, US forces have begun a large-scale relocation of their forces, equipment and air defense systems in Erbil; an action that is being taken after the failed drone attack on the US consulate and within the framework of the US forces' withdrawal plan from Iraq.According to Kurdistan Press, citing New Arab, security and political sources in Erbil announced that the transfer of troops and equipment between the Harir base, Erbil International Airport and the US consulate compound has begun in recent days. These movements are part of the preparations for the implementation of the agreement between Baghdad and Washington to end the US military mission in Iraq by the end of September 2026.

According to these sources, at the same time as the transfer of equipment, the process of withdrawing non-combat forces, including American trainers and advisors, has also begun. Patriot and C-RAM defense systems have also been transferred from the Harir base to the US consulate in Erbil.

Local sources emphasized that, contrary to some reports, the Patriot and C-RAM systems have not left Iraq and have been moved to another location solely to provide security for US diplomatic centers in Erbil.Some of the equipment and weapons had previously been delivered to the Peshmerga forces.

These movements are taking place while reports have previously been published about the beginning of the gradual withdrawal of American forces from Iraq. According to the agreement between Baghdad and Washington, the American military mission will end by the end of September 2026, although training cooperation, information exchange and coordination in the fight against ISIS will continue.

Currently, Harir Air Base is the last location of American forces in Iraq, and the country's forces have previously evacuated the Ain al-Assad base in Anbar province.

At the same time, a number of politicians in the Kurdistan Region have expressed concern about the consequences of the withdrawal of American forces.They have warned that the reduction of the US military presence could create a security vacuum and have emphasized the need for the Iraqi federal government to take necessary measures to maintain stability and security. Security experts also believe that although the new location of the Patriot system has not been announced for security reasons, the system will remain in Erbil and, along with C-RAM systems and anti-drone equipment, will be responsible for protecting US diplomatic facilities.