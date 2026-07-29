Öcalan will not be released from Imrali

According to Kurdistan Press, while the draft of the “Peace Framework Law” is expected to be submitted to the Turkish parliament soon, Şamil Tayyar, a former AKP MP, published a post on social media, revealing behind-the-scenes information about the possible provisions of the law. Tayyar revealed that the government plans to pass the law before the parliamentary recess begins.According to him, the general amnesty is not foreseen in the plan and the law will only be valid for one year.

Five years of judicial supervision and prohibition from political activity

Tayyar claimed that PKK members who fall under the law will be under judicial supervision for five years and if they do not commit a crime during this period, they will be allowed to integrate into social life: "PKK members will be under judicial supervision for five years. If they do not commit a crime during this period, they will be integrated into society. They will also not be allowed to engage in political activity for five years."

Senior commanders and leaders of the PKK will not return to Turkey

The former AKP representative also claimed about the situation of PKK leaders that they will not be allowed to enter Turkey and should not work against this country: "The leaders cannot enter Turkey and they will not be allowed to work against Turkey. Öcalan will also remain in Imrali.» According to Tayyar, the new law will not change the place of detention of Abdullah Öcalan and he will remain in Imrali prison.

Estimates on the status of 8,000 PKK members

Tayyar estimated the number of people who may be affected by the provisions of the law at around 8,000. He said that if the expected results are achieved, these people may return to Turkey, stay in Iraq and Syria or go to European countries: “In this case, Qandil will be completely emptied, all caves will be dismantled and weapons will be put aside.”

Draft likely to be submitted on Thursday or Friday

Şamil Tayyar also announced that if the disagreement over one of the articles is resolved, a legal proposal may be submitted to the parliament on Thursday or Friday. He did not specify which article of the draft the disagreement or ambiguity raised concerns.It is worth noting that the details published by Tayyar have not yet been officially confirmed by the government, parliament, or other parties to the process.