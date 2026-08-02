Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Resigns

According to Kurdistan Press, the Armenian government headed by Nikol Pashinyan announced its resignation on Sunday, August 2. Pashinyan said at the first session of the ninth term of the Armenian National Assembly that, in accordance with the constitution, the government will also end its activities with the start of the new parliament.

According to the Armenian Arka news agency, Pashinyan had previously said at the last session of the current cabinet: “This is the last regular session of the government with the current composition.On Sunday, in connection with the formation of the ninth term of the National Assembly, we will resign.”

The resignation came after the June 7 parliamentary elections, in which the ruling Civil Union party led by Pashinyan won a majority in parliament. Therefore, contrary to the impression that the headline might give, Pashinyan did not resign as a result of a political crisis or the failure of the government. The resignation of the government is part of the legal process of forming a new cabinet after the newly elected parliament begins its work.

According to the state-run Armenpress news agency, according to Article 149 of the Constitution of Armenia, after the new parliament begins its work, the president must immediately appoint the candidate nominated by the parliamentary majority to the post of prime minister. The members of the resigned government will continue to perform their duties until the formation of a new cabinet.With the Civil Pact Party’s victory and its parliamentary majority, Pashinyan is expected to be re-nominated as the prime minister and form his own government. The composition of the new cabinet is expected to be announced after the prime minister is appointed.

Pashinyan entered the race in the recent elections with a program based on continuing peace talks with Azerbaijan, normalizing relations with Turkey, and expanding Armenia’s ties with the European Union. His party’s victory has ensured his continued presence in power, although the new government will face issues such as peace talks, tensions in relations with Russia, economic pressures, and criticism from domestic opponents.