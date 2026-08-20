Resistance in Iraq is one of the elements of this country's power

According to Kurd Press, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, today (Wednesday, August 18) while attending the martyrdom site of martyred Major General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad Airport, said:

I am starting my journey from here, the place of assassination and martyrdom of two great men in the history of the two countries of Iran and Iraq. This point is an important symbol in the history of the region and a sign of the commonalities of the two nations, where the blood of two heroes from Iran and Iraq was shed side by side.He continued: "This is a symbol of the confrontation between the right and wrong fronts. This is where the terrorist government of America, as the main center of the wrong front, assassinated two of the great men of the right front when it saw that it could not stop the strengthening and expansion of the resistance front."

Qalibaf added: "Of course, they were the people who saved Iraq and Iran and the entire region from the evils of ISIS, which, according to the current US president, was a creation of the US government." But did this assassination stop the power and influence of the resistance? It is enough to look at the situation in the region to determine who is winning?

The resistance in Iraq is one of the elements of this country's strength

The Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly continued by emphasizing that everyone understood the power of the Iranian resistance in the Ramadan war and stated: The resistance in Iraq is also one of the elements of this country's strength.Over the years, the discourse of resistance has gone beyond the borders of Iran, Iraq and the region and has become global. Today, the dirty reality of the Zionists has been revealed to the nations of the world and Israel is known as the enemy of humanity.

American forces are pursuing a plan for a dignified exit from the region

Stating that after the Ramadan war, we are witnessing a transformation in the security order of the region, Qalibaf stated: In the new order of the region, the interference of foreigners and extra-regional actors in the regional equations is rapidly decreasing. American forces are pursuing a plan for a dignified exit from the region and the Zionist regime no longer has a future in our region and will not even dream of a sea to the sea, even in its dreams.

He continued: I address these two martyrs here: Dear Abu Mahdi and Hajj Qassem! See the fruits of your struggle and your blessed blood.Know that we and all believers in your school in Iran and Iraq will not give up until your aspirations are realized and we are ready to sacrifice our lives, property and reputation for this sacred path.

The Islamic countries of the region must seek deep security relations. Emphasizing that our visit to Iraq today is also in line with strengthening the new order in the region and accelerating the strengthening of cooperation between all countries in the region without foreign interference, the Speaker added: "Even in the midst of the war, I have publicly stated several times that the Islamic countries of the region must seek deep security interactions and relations that will be sustainable through economic cooperation, and the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for this."

He continued: "It is clear that the cultural and religious closeness between the two nations of Iran and Iraq creates a distinct opportunity to pursue this issue, and we should have prioritized the trip to Baghdad."Our neighborhood with Iraq is based on brotherhood and resistance to foreign interference

Referring to the Iranian parliamentary delegation's travel plans to Iraq, Qalibaf said: "During this trip, I will meet and talk with Iraqi government and parliament officials, political, economic and cultural figures. I will also participate in the Arbaeen funeral ceremony of the martyred Imam of the Islamic Revolution of Iran on behalf of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution and will convey his and the Iranian people's message of gratitude for the magnificent funeral of this great Shiite world authority to the Iraqi nation and officials."

He continued by emphasizing that the bond between the two nations of Iran and Iraq is a historical, deep-rooted and unbreakable bond and said: "Our neighborhood is based on brotherhood, love for the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), resistance to foreign interference and belief in the common destiny of the two countries, and this past will be a lesson and a guide for the future."God willing, during this trip we will take great steps to strengthen the internal and shared security and prosperity of our two nations. Our strength lies in our brotherhood.