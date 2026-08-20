Araqchi's reaction to new economic threats against Iran

According to Kurd Press, Seyyed Abbas Araqchi said: The threat to launch economic operations against Iran is actually to divert American public opinion from domestic financial crises: namely, unprecedented debts and the skyrocketing increase in bank interest rates in the United States.

Araqchi added: Insisting on continuing failed policies will only bring more failures and will lead to hostility from Iranians. America's economic terrorism threatens the global economy and the national sovereignty of countries around the world.Previously, US President Donald Trump said: Iran missed the opportunity to reach an agreement with the United States and for this reason, the United States is launching economic operations against Tehran, which is a form of economic warfare and unprecedented isolation.