UN calls for ceasefire in Syria following Turkish drone strikes 

Briefing on current conditions during a session of the UN Security Council, Rochdi said “recent reports have tracked deadly drone attacks, shelling, terrorist attacks, and a spate of pro-Government airstrikes.”

The Monitoring and Documentation Department at North Press has reported that in June, Turkey targeted areas in northern Syria with 34 drone attacks, killing 44 people and wounding 27 others, North Press News Agency reported.

“Ultimately, we need a nationwide ceasefire in line with Security Council resolution 2254,” Rochdi noted, adding, “Syrians face an ever-worsening humanitarian crisis.”

She added that this situation make the Syrians to continually face massive displacement, an acute economic crisis, and the tragedy of the detained, disappeared, and missing.

On June 25, the Amnesty International’s Secretary-General Agnès Callamard said, “At least 100,000 people are believed to be missing or have been forcibly disappeared in Syria since 2011… the hands of the Syrian government’s security apparatus.”

“All of these factors show us why it is so important for renewed diplomacy to translate into real solutions to meet the immediate concerns of the Syrian people, build some trust and confidence among the parties, and move forward towards a political solution,” she stressed.

“Syrians’ needs must be at the center of our approach, and humanitarian action must be depoliticized,” the UN official indicated.