Demographic change in Rojava poses a dangerous threat to Kurdish population: report

The decline in the Kurdish population in the cities of Rojava, a Kurdish name to describe the northern regions of Syria, highlights the alarming extent of the ongoing demographic change in the region.

According to information obtained by Rudaw, the Kurdish population in Qamishlo, which was around 65-70% before the Syrian War, has now dropped to around 40%.

Similarly, in Girkê Legê, where Kurds once made up about 95% of the population, the percentage has decreased to around 70%. In Tirbesiyê, the Kurdish population has declined from 58% to 35-40%.

In areas of Rojava not under Kurdish control, the majority of the Kurdish population has been forced to migrate, leading to a widespread demographic shift.

Huseyin Naso, a lawyer from Afrin, stated in an interview with Rudaw that the proportion of Kurds in Afrin has dropped to 20%.

Naso explained the situation that "a while ago, sources close to the militias shared official statistics, revealing that the population of Afrin is 435,000, with only 112,000 being Kurds. The rest are Arabs and Turkmen. This shows that the proportion of Kurds has dropped to 20%. Arab and Turkmen settlers have been placed in Kurdish-owned properties and more than 25 collective housing units built by Turkey in Afrin."

Dr. Ibrahim Muslum also remarked that Kurds have been completely expelled from Girê Spî that "between 70,000 and 100,000 Kurds had returned from Raqqa to Girê Spî, but after Turkey entered the region, apart from a few houses, there are no Kurds left here. The number of these houses is less than the fingers on one hand because Kurds cannot return here. Around 60% of the people from Girê Spî are staying in camps in Eyn Îsa."

Serdar Mela Derwêş, the Director of the Aso Center, stated in an interview with Rûdaw that the Kurdish population in Serê Kaniyê has dropped below 5%.

Derwêş explained the demographic change in Serê Kaniyê as follows:

"Before the Turkish occupation, more than half, around 50-60%, of the people living in Serê Kaniyê were local residents. Now, this percentage has dropped below 5%. The people have migrated from here, and only the city's leaders remain. They are in a very difficult situation, facing harsh conditions. Even the last remaining individuals have left the city; it is very difficult to stay and live here. Arabs from Idlib and Hama have been brought to Serê Kaniyê."

Kurds who have been forced to flee Rojava are being replaced by Arabs and Turkmen from other provinces in Syria.