French President set to visit Kurdistan Region

Although the exact dates have not been specified, Dolmari highlighted the strong relations between the Kurdish government and political parties in France as a reason for the visit. He emphasized the significance of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region's security on the stability of Europe.

This anticipated visit coincides with the third edition of the Baghdad Conference, although the event's date remains uncertain.

The conference's fate is uncertain due to the Gulf countries' position on Iraq following the Federal Supreme Court's decision regarding the Khor Abdullah Agreement.