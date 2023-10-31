HEDEP to address enhanced isolation of PKK Leader Abdullah Ocalan

Following the announcement, the HEDEP Group will submit an application to the Ministry of Justice, requesting a meeting with Ocalan, from whom there has been no news for 32 months, Gercek News reported.

This move comes amid a backdrop of collapsed negotiations between Turkey and the Kurdish autonomy movement and a shift towards more security-focused policies by Ankara. Since 1999, Abdullah Ocalan has been imprisoned on Imrali Island, with his contact with the outside world largely severed. Over the past years, official authorities have permitted only a limited number of contacts with Ocalan, and most requests for meetings with him have been denied.